PM Orban: Government to maintain until June 1 support measures for domains that continue to be affected by restrictions



PM Orban: Government to maintain until June 1 support measures for domains that continue to be affected by restrictions.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated that the Government wants to maintain until June 1 all the support measures granted during the state of emergency, and, from this date, will prolong them for “those domains that continue to be affected by restrictions, among them the entertainment industry.” (...)