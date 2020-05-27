National COVID-19 testing in Romania follows samples from patients undergoing lab tests

National COVID-19 testing in Romania follows samples from patients undergoing lab tests. Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday evening that the national COVID-19 testing in Romania will be performed on samples with residual serum of patients who come to the laboratories in the counties to undergo various testing. He explained that the study will reveal the reality, fatality, specificity and sensitivity of the virus, and based on the results it will be possible to predict a future episode and its magnitude. "These samples will be nationally representative. They adapt to the eight development regions, each region adapts at the level of each county and at the level of each county there will be nine age brackets in which we will place patients. We will take three laboratories from each county. Those patients come to the laboratories for tests for various issues. We will use the residual serum, with the consent of those people, to dose the antibodies. There are some immunological tests, with a high sensitivity of 99.5%. They will tell us with a certainty of about 99.5% who had or did not have the infection. They will give us a prognosis. With a high immunisation rate, we will think that there will be or will not be a second wave of infections and if there is the second wave, they will tell us the approximate magnitude," Tataru told B1TV private broadcaster. According to him, the national testing will show the state of health of the population and the future developments in the virus. AGERPRES (RO - Gabriel Apetrii, editor: Antonia Nita; RO - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]