Smithfield Romania Revenue Rises 43% to RON1.2B in 2019

Smithfield Romania Revenue Rises 43% to RON1.2B in 2019. Smithfield Romania, the largest actor on the pork market in the country, posted RON1.24 billion (EUR262 million) revenue in 2019, 43% higher than in the previous year, Finance Ministry data show. Smithfield Romania was created by merger by absorption with Smithfield (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]