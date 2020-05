Actual Number of Jobless People to Head to 1 Million in June

Actual Number of Jobless People to Head to 1 Million in June. The number of contracts ended or the number of people out of a job since the start of the lockdown is now 411,000, Labor Ministry data show. The number of furloughed employees has dropped by more than 300,000 to some 600,000 since the beginning of May and the number of those who lost their jobs (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]