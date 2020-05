Romanian, Hungarian foreign ministers vow for more cooperation

Romanian, Hungarian foreign ministers vow for more cooperation. The Romanian and Hungarian foreign ministers, Bogdan Aurescu and Szijjártó Péter, held a joint press conference in Bucharest on Tuesday, May 26. The Hungarian official visited Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Alba Iulia, in the context of strained bilateral relations. The visit took place in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]