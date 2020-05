Romanian electro-IT retailer teams up with Glovo delivery platform

Romanian electro-IT retailer teams up with Glovo delivery platform. Romanian electro-IT online retailer evoMAG announced that it entered a partnership with the app-based delivery platform Glovo, one of the leading fast delivery services in Romania. The retailer's customers can thus receive the products ordered in less than an hour, without having to visit the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]