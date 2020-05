Romanian construction materials group projects robust growth for H1

Romanian construction materials group projects robust growth for H1. TeraPlast Group, the largest Romanian manufacturer of construction materials, estimates a turnover of over RON 470 million (nearly EUR 100 mln) in the first half of the year (H1), 15% higher compared to the first half of 2019. Data reported by the company implies 11% expected increase in sales (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]