REI Finance Advisors: Up to 1 bln. EUR of EU funds and state aids in the next two months



REI Finance Advisors: Up to 1 bln. EUR of EU funds and state aids in the next two months.

Hoteliers, construction companies, or production sectors can access EU funds for up to 6 mln. EUR; POR 2.2, GD 807/2014 and POIM 6.4, the biggest financing schemes available in 2020; Last months for the interested companies to obtain non-reimbursable funds this year; Here are the last months in (...)