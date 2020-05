Co-working spaces reopen in Bucharest, but with safety precautions

Co-working spaces reopen in Bucharest, but with safety precautions. The co-working spaces in Bucharest have started to reopen after the coronavirus crisis, but both members and visitors have to respect several safety measures. For example, they have to wear masks and practice social distancing and disinfect their hands when using common areas such as the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]