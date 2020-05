Romania’s top football league to resume season in mid-June

Romania’s top football league to resume season in mid-June. Matches in Liga 1, Romania’s top football league, could resume in the June 13-14 weekend, but without spectators, sports minister Ionut Stroe said on Tuesday, May 26. “We will organize a conference on June 1-2, in which we will present all the rules for restarting Liga 1,” Stroe said, according (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]