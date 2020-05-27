Romanians could return to an “almost normal” life in about two months, health minister says



Romanians could return to an “almost normal” life in about two months, health minister says.

Romanians will be able to return to a “quasi-normal” life in late July-early August, but they will still have to practice social distancing, health minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday evening, May 26, local News.ro reported. He also said at local news channel B1TV that the number of coronavirus (...)