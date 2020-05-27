PNL’s Roman after party leaders’ meeting with President Iohannis: It was not a tense meeting and there were no knives on the table



President Klaus Iohannis had an informal meeting on Tuesday evening with several National Liberal Party (PNL) at a protocol villa in Bucharest. “PNL got all its engines running from this meeting, it has a strong team, united and consolidated around Ludovic Orban. It was not a tense meeting and (...)