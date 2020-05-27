HealthMin Tataru announces that terraces will reopen as of June 1, beaches could follow on June 15



Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday that new relaxation measures will be applied as of June 1, such as the reopening of terraces, provided that the physical distance is maintained. “At the end of this week we will have the assessment of this first period of 14 days of... The post (...)