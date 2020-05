Bosch Posts Consolidated Sales of RON2B in Romania in 2019 Fiscal Year

Bosch Posts Consolidated Sales of RON2B in Romania in 2019 Fiscal Year. Germany’s Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services, had consolidated sales in Romania of RON2 billion (EUR436 million) in the 2019 fiscal year, the company said Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]