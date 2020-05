PwC Romania: 65% Of Companies Didn’t Have To Apply Employee Cost-Cutting Measures

PwC Romania: 65% Of Companies Didn’t Have To Apply Employee Cost-Cutting Measures. Two-thirds (65%) of companies in Romania did not have to implement invasive measures to reduce employee costs during the two-month period of the state of emergency, as per a HR Barometer survey conducted by PwC Romania in May (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]