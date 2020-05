Canadian Maple Bear opens two kindergartens in Cluj-Napoca

Canadian Maple Bear opens two kindergartens in Cluj-Napoca. Maple Bear Canadian School will open two kindergartens in Cluj-Napoca, in Romania’s Transylvania region, starting with the 2020-2021 school year. At these new locations, 220 children will use the Canadian bilingual educational methodology implemented by Maple Bear. The new kindergartens will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]