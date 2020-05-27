Coronavirus in Romania: 165 new cases and 288 patients declared cured in 24 hours

Coronavirus in Romania: 165 new cases and 288 patients declared cured in 24 hours. The Romanian authorities have confirmed a total of 18,594 cases of coronavirus by Wednesday, May 27, according to the official daily report released at 13:00. A total of 165 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and 288 patients were declared cured in the last 24 hours, the (...)