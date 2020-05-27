|
|
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Romania could get EUR 33 bln from the European Commission's Next Generation EU program
The European Commission (EC) on May 27 proposed a major recovery fund worth EUR 750 billion to help the European Union's countries tackle the "unprecedented crisis" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Romania would get an allocation of EUR 33 bln, representing 4.4% of the total value of this (...)
NN Pension Funds Hold 11.63% in TeraPlast
Construction materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) reported Wednesday that Dutch group NN has exceeded the 10% holding threshold in the company via three pension funds.
Romanian state institute gets involved in developing a nasal vaccine for COVID-19
Timisoara-based OncoGen, the Romanian institute working on a vaccine against COVID-19, announced on Tuesday, May 26, a partnership with the state-owned Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest to continue developing the vaccine. The two institutes have won a RON 3.5 million (EUR 720,000) grant from (...)
President Iohannis: Romania is still on a flat curve, we will overcome the pandemic well, if we remain responsible
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated in regard to the coronavirus epidemic developments that Romania is still “on a flat curve” and that this stage will be overcome well if people continue to be “careful and responsible.” “The number of cases of infections remains pretty constant, with some (...)
National Administration of State Reserves, in coordination of Government's Secretariat
The Executive has decided on Wednesday to put the National Administration of State Reserves in the coordination of the Government’s General Secretariat, taking it from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Ionel Danca, the head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, announced. “There were two (...)
WATTO to represent Romania in the final of PowerUp!Challenge international competition
Romanian start-up, WATTO, which develops a network of ultra-fast charging stations, has been designated the winner of the national final of the EIT InnoEnergy PowerUp! Challenge The start-up WATTO won the national final of the EIT InnoEnergy competition, PowerUp! Challenge, and will represent (...)
MFP: Romania attracted 3.3 billion euros from external capital markets at attractive costs. Citu: The loan gives us comfort of financing all expenditure foreseen in budget
The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) announced on Wednesday that Romania had attracted 3.3 billion euros from external capital markets at attractive costs in the context of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the funds related to this transaction entered the Treasury’s accounts on 26 May. (...)
|