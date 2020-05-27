Romania could get EUR 33 bln from the European Commission's Next Generation EU program

Romania could get EUR 33 bln from the European Commission's Next Generation EU program. The European Commission (EC) on May 27 proposed a major recovery fund worth EUR 750 billion to help the European Union's countries tackle the "unprecedented crisis" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Romania would get an allocation of EUR 33 bln, representing 4.4% of the total value of this