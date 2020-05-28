De’Longhi Romania hires the 33 Sri Lankan workers abandoned by former employer

Appliance manufacturer De'Longhi Romania, the largest exporter in Cluj county, will hire in Jucu the 33 workers from Sri Lanka left without jobs and the possibility of returning home, Ziarul Financiar reported. The company made an offer to the Labor Ministry, which got involved in the case (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]