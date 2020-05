Bosch group reports 18% stronger net sales in RO in 2019

Bosch group reports 18% stronger net sales in RO in 2019. The Romanian subsidiary of German group Bosch ended the 2019 fiscal year with consolidated sales of over RON 2 billion (EUR 436 mln). Total net sales were RON 6.7 bln (EUR 1.4 bln ), including sales of unconsolidated companies and domestic deliveries to affiliated companies, up 18% from the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]