Study: FMCG sales keep rising in RO in Q1, private labels gain ground

Study: FMCG sales keep rising in RO in Q1, private labels gain ground. Sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Romania increased by 11% in volume and 14% in value in the first quarter of the year (Q1) compared to the same period last year. "The inflation eased compared to the first quarter of 2019, but Romanians maintained their shift toward buying more (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]