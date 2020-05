Bank lending loses momentum in Romania

Bank lending loses momentum in Romania. The stock non-government loans granted by banks in Romania reached RON 271 billion (EUR 55.9 bln) at the end of April, up 5.7% compared to the same month of last year. The annual growth rate decelerated from 6.9% year-on-year at the end of March and hit the lowest level reported since December (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]