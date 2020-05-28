 
RO Govt. extends restructuring facility for companies with overdue taxes
RO Govt. extends restructuring facility for companies with overdue taxes.

Romanian companies with overdue payments to the state budget as of March 31 will be allowed to restructure their debt, avoid paying interest and penalties, and even get a bonus of up to 50% in exchange for cash front payment of up to 15%. On May 27, the Government amended the restructuring (...)

