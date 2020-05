Romanian FinMin happy with outcome of EUR 3.3 bln Eurobonds

Romanian FinMin happy with outcome of EUR 3.3 bln Eurobonds. Romania has obtained the lowest financing costs ever for the Eurobonds issued this year (EUR 6.3 bln in four tranches). The average financing cost is some 50bp (0.5pp) lower than initially planned, finance minister Forin Citu commented on May 27, as he announced the detailed outcome of the EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]