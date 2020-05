Romania spent 1.5% of GDP on fiscal stimuli since mid-March

Romania spent 1.5% of GDP on fiscal stimuli since mid-March. The fiscal measures taken by the Romanian Government to support the country's economy since the state of emergency was announced in mid-March generated a 1.5%-of-GDP (EUR 3 billion) negative impact on the budget balance, finance minister Florin Citu announced.