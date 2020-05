Genpact to Resume Hiring Once Coronavirus Situation Calms Down

Genpact to Resume Hiring Once Coronavirus Situation Calms Down. Outsourcing service provider Genpact, a company with 4,000 employees in Romania, plans to resume hiring once the situation caused by the coronavirus spread throughout the world calms down, says Shibu Nambiar, chief operating officer Genpact (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]