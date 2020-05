Biscuit Manufacturer Croco Expects Flat Revenue in 2020

Biscuit Manufacturer Croco Expects Flat Revenue in 2020. Romanian-owned biscuit manufacturer Croco budgeted RON170 million revenue for 2020, flat on 2019, the information it supplied for ZF’s “Cei mai mari jucatori din economie” (Key players in the economy) 2020 yearbook due out soon (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]