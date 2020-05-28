 
Romaniapress.com

May 28, 2020

PM Orban phone conversation with Chancellor Merkel;talks also aimed at situation of Romanian seasonal workers in Germany
May 28, 2020

PM Orban phone conversation with Chancellor Merkel;talks also aimed at situation of Romanian seasonal workers in Germany.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, with the discussions aimed, among others, at the situation of Romanian seasonal workers in Germany. According to a release of the Executive, the two heads of Government evoked, on this occasion, the special relations, of a strategic nature, between Romania and Germany, and agreed to continue the joint efforts for their additional strengthening, mainly on the economic dimension. Also agreed was the importance of resuming and strengthening the high-level bilateral political dialogue, as soon as conditions allow. "In this context, Chancellor Merkel referred to the situation of the Romanian seasonal workers in Germany and voiced the constant concern of the Executive in Berlin and, her personal concern, for the observance and protection of the rights of Romanian citizens who work in Germany. The Federal Government promptly initiated the amendment of the internal legislative framework in order to provide them an enhanced degree of protection and to guarantee the rights of the Romanian employees. She also underscored, to the same purpose, the entire openness and availability for maintaining a tight contact, on all levels, between the authorities of the two states, following Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru's recent visit to Germany," the release shows. The quoted source mentions that Prime Minister Ludovic Orban commended his German counterpart for the efficient manner in which the Government led by Angela Merkel managed the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Also welcomed were the proposals put forward by the European Commission, on 27 May, to create the Recovery Instrument - Next Generation EU, worth 750 billion euro, in order to support the economic recovery efforts at European level, as well as to revise the Multiannual Financial Framework for the 2021-2027 period," the Executive mentioned. Moreover, PM Orban wished success to his German counterpart in view of the Presidency of the Council of the EU takeover closing in on 1 July 2020, "at a difficult moment, extremely important for the consolidation of the European project." "In this context, he voiced Romania's support to advance the EU agenda and find common solution to the current challenges of healthcare, economic and social nature," the release showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban, consultation with representatives of the Private Schools' Association Decision to resume educational activities in summer to be taken after prior agreement of health specialists Prime minister Ludovic Orban stressed on Thursday, with regard to the resumption of educational activities during the summer period – courses, summer schools, school camps, etc. – that the (...)

Bolos: Romania has 85 billion euros of EU funds for 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework The amount Romania is going to receive additionally from the budget of the European Union is 31 billion euros, so that, at present, we have from the European funds 85 billion euros, an amount that we will have to think through very well in the long run, said on Thursday,... The post Bolos: (...)

Number of terminated employment contracts reaches 429,585 A number of 429,585 employment contracts have been registered as terminated since the declaration of the state of emergency (March 16) until Thursday, according to the figures centralized by the Labor Inspectorate and published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. The number of (...)

President Iohannis announces a set of relaxation measures that will come into effect as of June 1: Outdoor restaurants to reopen, but still exercise caution President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday announced a set of relaxation measures that will come into effect as of June 1, such as the reopening of outdoor terraces, the resumption of international transport and out of locality trips without the requirement to fill out a bona fide declaration, the (...)

President Klaus Iohannis attends wreath-laying ceremony at Tomb of Unknown Soldier President Klaus Iohannis has participated, on Thursday, in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Carol I Park, on the occasion of Heroes' Day. Wreaths were also laid on the part of the Government and the Ministry of National Defence. The executive was represented by (...)

Romania reopens beaches and outdoor restaurants starting June 1 Romania will reopen the outdoor restaurants starting June 1, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, May 28, after a meeting with prime minister Ludovic Orban and other Government members. Special safety measures will be implemented, however, such as maintaining a distance of over 2 (...)

Carmistin Invests EUR8M to Revamp Dilapidated Poultry Farms Carmistin group, specialized in the production, processing and sale of meat, will invest EUR8 million in the reconstruction of dilapidated farms in Olt county, creating 250 jobs.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |