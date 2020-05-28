Gruia Dufaut Law Office presents: The state of alert- New rules for the collective proceedings

Gruia Dufaut Law Office presents: The state of alert- New rules for the collective proceedings. The state of alert being declared in Romania and the entering into force of the Law 55/2020 come with new rules on the collective proceedings. The law comes with some derogation from the provisions of the Law 85/2014, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic that has deeply impaired the... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]