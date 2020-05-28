webPR: Deloitte, recognized as the Tax Firm of the Year at the 2020 European Tax Awards



Deloitte was awarded the Tax Firm of the Year in Europe and in the CEE Region, for its remarkable achievements in Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Slovakia, at the 2020 European Tax Awards, organized by the prestigious International Tax Review (ITR) publication. Deloitte was also named the Tax Innovator of the Year and the Tax Compliance and Reporting Firm of the Year during the 16 th edition of the competition, which recognizes innovative, breakthrough and valuable projects, based on reviews conducted by ITR journalists, market research and clients’ and professionals’ feedback.