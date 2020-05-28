OMV Petrom, Eldrive To Install 30 Fast Charging Stations For Electric Cars In Romania And Bulgaria

OMV Petrom, Eldrive To Install 30 Fast Charging Stations For Electric Cars In Romania And Bulgaria. OMV Petrom, the largest energy company in South-Eastern Europe, and Eldrive, the leading charging points operator in the region, will install 30 fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in OMV branded filling stations in Romania and Bulgaria. The implementation of the project will last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]