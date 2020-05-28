INS: Romanian Execs Expect Moderate Decline In Staff Numbers In Constructions, Retail, Services In May-July 2020
May 28, 2020
INS: Romanian Execs Expect Moderate Decline In Staff Numbers In Constructions, Retail, Services In May-July 2020.
Romanian business managers expect moderate decline in the number of employees in the sectors of constructions, retail and services, price hikes in the retail sector and a slowdown in the economic activity in the processing industry and services, especially for creative activities, arts and (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]