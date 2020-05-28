INS: Romanian Execs Expect Moderate Decline In Staff Numbers In Constructions, Retail, Services In May-July 2020

INS: Romanian Execs Expect Moderate Decline In Staff Numbers In Constructions, Retail, Services In May-July 2020. Romanian business managers expect moderate decline in the number of employees in the sectors of constructions, retail and services, price hikes in the retail sector and a slowdown in the economic activity in the processing industry and services, especially for creative activities, arts and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]