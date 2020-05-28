GCS: 197 new cases of COVID-19; total number of persons infected - 18,791

A number of 197 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been recorded in Romania since the previous information, bringing the total case count to 18,791, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. Of the people confirmed positive, 12,629 have been declared cured and discharged. As many as 182 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. To date, 1,229 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Alina Novaceanu; editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]