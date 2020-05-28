Virologist Popa says COVID-19 vaccine preferable intranasal instead of injectable

Virologist Popa says COVID-19 vaccine preferable intranasal instead of injectable. Mircea Ioan Popa, a researcher with the Bucharest-based Cantacuzino Institute, said on Thursday that the vaccine against COVID-19, which is to be developed in Romania under a collaboration agreement between the OncoGen Centre and the Cantacuzino Institute, should preferably be intranasal instead of injectable. "We have to mention that leading this project are our colleagues in Timisoara. Basically, under this project we come to their aid (...) and we will be able, by doing tests on laboratory animals, to verify that the product they make available leads to an immune response in the studies that we will conduct (...) As Professor Paunescu has said there is a wish for the product not to be an injectable vaccine but a nasal one, that is to say something that is easier to tolerate, including by the public that does not agree very much with vaccines. We hope that our product will be one of very good quality," Popa told a news conference. At the same time, he mentioned that immediately after the conclusion of the contract, the development of the project will start, for which a period of 18 months is set aside. "The product made by my colleagues in Timisoara is almost ready to be made available for the start of this project, but we have to remember it is a research project. You always know that you start a research and try to complete it, but things can happen that you can't think of from the beginning. Practically, the Ministry of Education has put out a series of research topics; we have competed and we managed to get the funding. As such, the contract is to be signed when our colleagues from Timisoara come to Bucharest for that; then immediately, very quickly, the project will start," said Popa. He added that the Ministry of Education also requested that the project be carried out at a very high speed. "As such, we have a maximum of 18 months at our disposal and our hope is that in a number of months we will be able to announce that we have something new to say, more than we can say now," he said. He added that if animal tests show the product is immunogenic, clinical trials will follow. At the same time, he showed that 3.5 million lei is intended only for the research project. "We will not talk about the money used by other countries, but, of course, the amount of money needed to complete a product, by all means and at the end of the end, is more than only 3.5 million, but the Ministry of Education when putting these projects out to tender did not target everything that should be targeted. This is a research project. As such, additional funding will be needed and, if the product is good, these funds will certainly be used. (...) Had professor Virgil Paunescu wanted a collaboration maybe with another country or another international institution, he probably would have managed, but he, thinking about the fact that he is Romanian and we are Romanians, thinking that the Cantacuzino Institute has its position and importance, has chosen to carry out this project together with us," said Popa. The OncoGen Centre for Gene and Cellular Therapies in Cancer Treatment, which operates at the Pius Brinzeu County Emergency Clinical Hospital in Timisoara, announced on Wednesday that, in partnership with the Cantacuzino National Institute for Military Medical Research won a competition organised by Romania's Ministry of Education and Research for the development of a vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. It mentioned having signed a collaboration agreement with the Cantacuzino Institute. AGERPRES (RO- author: Irinela Visan, editor: editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Carmistin Invests EUR8M to Revamp Dilapidated Poultry Farms Carmistin group, specialized in the production, processing and sale of meat, will invest EUR8 million in the reconstruction of dilapidated farms in Olt county, creating 250 jobs.

