PM Orban: The biggest proof of respect for the heroes is to attract the young to learn history

PM Orban: The biggest proof of respect for the heroes is to attract the young to learn history. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated "the biggest proof of respect" for the heroes of our country is to attract the young people to learn history and appreciate the example of devotion and courage of those who sacrificed themselves for the ideals of the Romanians. "We dedicate today, which is a very important day in the Christian-Orthodox calendar, the day when we celebrate the Ascension of the Lord, to the heroes, soldiers and all those who wrote the history of Romania through their own sacrifice, on the battlefield, in the concentration camps or communist prisons, defending the liberty, the ancestral faith, the land and the Romanians' ideal of unity. We are paying homage to their inspiring sacrifice and we keep their memory alive through the ceremonies that became a tradition on this occasion. A prayer, a thought, a candle lighted to their memory, our taking care of their tombs and commemorative monuments made in their honour are how we express our gratitude today for what the heroes of our nation did for the next generations," Orban said in his message, according to a press release of the Government. The Prime Minister also added that the greatest proof of respect for the heroes is to attract young people to learn history. "I believe that the greatest proof of respect for these heroes will be if we, in our turn, succeed to attract the young to learn their history and appreciate the example of devotion and courage of those who sacrificed themselves for the ideals of the Romanians. Fighting with their weapons in their hands on the battlefield or in the dark and cold detention centres where they were locked because they militated for liberty and democracy, the heroes of the past centuries and decades took care of our country's future," said Orban. He added that "history is being written right now and the heroes who fell on the battlefield in the theatres of operation, in the different parts of the world hit by conflicts" also represented Romania with honour during their missions under the NATO, UN or EU aegis, the same as those who lost their lives while trying to save their fellows. "We dedicate this Christian celebration day to all of them, according to the ancestral tradition of our nation and of the Romanian Orthodox Church, with all the due respect according to their sacrifice. May the heroes of our nation forever rest in peace!," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban, consultation with representatives of the Private Schools' Association Decision to resume educational activities in summer to be taken after prior agreement of health specialists Prime minister Ludovic Orban stressed on Thursday, with regard to the resumption of educational activities during the summer period – courses, summer schools, school camps, etc. – that the (...)



Bolos: Romania has 85 billion euros of EU funds for 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework The amount Romania is going to receive additionally from the budget of the European Union is 31 billion euros, so that, at present, we have from the European funds 85 billion euros, an amount that we will have to think through very well in the long run, said on Thursday,... The post Bolos: (...)



Number of terminated employment contracts reaches 429,585 A number of 429,585 employment contracts have been registered as terminated since the declaration of the state of emergency (March 16) until Thursday, according to the figures centralized by the Labor Inspectorate and published by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection. The number of (...)



President Iohannis announces a set of relaxation measures that will come into effect as of June 1: Outdoor restaurants to reopen, but still exercise caution President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday announced a set of relaxation measures that will come into effect as of June 1, such as the reopening of outdoor terraces, the resumption of international transport and out of locality trips without the requirement to fill out a bona fide declaration, the (...)



President Klaus Iohannis attends wreath-laying ceremony at Tomb of Unknown Soldier President Klaus Iohannis has participated, on Thursday, in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Carol I Park, on the occasion of Heroes' Day. Wreaths were also laid on the part of the Government and the Ministry of National Defence. The executive was represented by (...)



Romania reopens beaches and outdoor restaurants starting June 1 Romania will reopen the outdoor restaurants starting June 1, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Thursday, May 28, after a meeting with prime minister Ludovic Orban and other Government members. Special safety measures will be implemented, however, such as maintaining a distance of over 2 (...)



Carmistin Invests EUR8M to Revamp Dilapidated Poultry Farms Carmistin group, specialized in the production, processing and sale of meat, will invest EUR8 million in the reconstruction of dilapidated farms in Olt county, creating 250 jobs.

