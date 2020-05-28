Managers in Romania expect relative stability in construction, retail trade next three months

Managers in Romania expect relative stability in construction, retail trade next three months. Romanian managers estimate for the next three months a relative stability of activity in construction and retail trade, a moderate decrease in the number of employees in construction, retail trade and services as well as price raises, according to the findings of a trend survey published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In the May 2020 economic tend survey, managers in the manufacturing industry expect a decrease in production volume for the next three months (short term balance -21%; in April short term balance -70%). Manufacture of electrical equipment is predicted a short term balance of -38%, while manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products should increase (short term balance + 37% ). Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations should see a moderate decrease (short term balance -13%), compared to the previous period in which stability was estimated (short term balance -4%). Regarding the number of employees, a decrease in the workforce is estimated, as its short-term balance is put at -26% on the total manufacturing industry. For the prices of industrial products, relative stability is forecasted in the next three months (short term balance + 4%). According to the May 2020 estimates, construction in the next three months should witness relative stability in production volume (short term balance 0%; in April short term balance -57%). The managers are also estimating a moderate decrease in the number of employees (short term balance -8%). Regarding the prices of construction works, their relative stability is expected (short term balance + 5%). In the retail sector, the managers are expecting in the next three months relative stability (short term balance + 3%; in April short term balance -58%). The volume of orders to the suppliers of goods by business operators should see relative stability (short term balance -4%). For the next three months, employers are predicting moderate decrease in the number of employees (short term balance -8%). For the period immediately ahead, the responding companies estimate an increase in retail prices (short term balance + 22%). According to the May 2020 estimates, demand for services will decrease in the next three months (short term balance -29%; in April short term balance -62%). Among the activities that are expected to undergo most significant decreases are artistic creation and performance (short term balance -100%), the business of travel agencies and tour operators (short term balance -82%) and sports and, recreational activities (short term balance -81%). In the services sector, a moderate decrease in the number of employees is estimated (short term balance -15%). According to the managers, the selling or invoicing prices of the services will tend to decrease moderately (short term balance -9%). INS says that the short term balance reflected by the survey indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be mistaken for the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by the INS. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Carmistin Invests EUR8M to Revamp Dilapidated Poultry Farms Carmistin group, specialized in the production, processing and sale of meat, will invest EUR8 million in the reconstruction of dilapidated farms in Olt county, creating 250 jobs.

