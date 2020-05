Romanian documentary wins jury prize at Thessaloniki festival

Romanian documentary wins jury prize at Thessaloniki festival. Acasa, My Home, the debut documentary of Romanian director Radu Ciorniciuc, won the special jury prize at this year’s edition of Thessaloniki Documentary Festival. The festival was held online, between May 19 and May 28. This is the third award the documentary receives, after the World Cinema (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]