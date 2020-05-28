Heroes’ Day marked with religious and military services to honour the sacrifice of Romania’s fallen
May 28, 2020
Heroes’ Day marked with religious and military services to honour the sacrifice of Romania’s fallen.
Wreaths-laying ceremony at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier President Klaus Iohannis has participated, on Thursday, in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Carol I Park, on the occasion of Heroes’ Day. Wreaths were also laid on the part of the Government and the Ministry (...)
