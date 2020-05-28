Connect44 is expanding and leasing a total of 1,000 square meters in Vox Technology Park

Connect44 is expanding and leasing a total of 1,000 square meters in Vox Technology Park. Connect44 decided in March to expand by 750 square meters the office already inaugurated in February within Vox Technology Park Timisoara. The initial contract was concluded at the end of 2019, the company now occupying 1,000 square meters within the project. Through this transaction Connect44 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]