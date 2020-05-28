Filip & Company assisted the Ministry of Public Finance in the issuance of EUR 3.3 billion worth of Eurobonds



Filip & Company assisted the Ministry of Public Finance in the issuance of EUR 3.3 billion worth of Eurobonds.

Filip & Company law firm assisted the Ministry of Public Finance, alongside Linklaters law firm, in an issuance of Eurobonds in two tranches that raised EUR 3.3 billion from international markets. The first tranche consists of EUR 1.3 billion 2.750% Eurobonds due 2026, while the second (...)