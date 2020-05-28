Global Vision To Provide Property Management Services For H Victoriei 109 Office Space Project
May 28, 2020
Global Vision To Provide Property Management Services For H Victoriei 109 Office Space Project.
Real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe and Global Vision have signed a collaboration agreement for the provision of property management services for the H Victoriei 109 office space project. Thus, Global Vision takes over the management of the property located on Bucharest’s Calea (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]