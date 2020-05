Romania's Budget Gap Widens to 2.48% of GDP in Jan-Apr

Romania's general consolidated budget posted a deficit of RON26.28 billion, or 2.48% of the gross domestic product, in January-April 2020, more than half of which was due to tax facilities and incentives to keep the economy afloat amid the coronavirus crisis, the finance ministry said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]