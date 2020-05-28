Press Release: The British School of Bucharest adjustments in the pandemic context - VIRTUAL OPEN DAY

Press Release: The British School of Bucharest adjustments in the pandemic context - VIRTUAL OPEN DAY. The British School of Bucharest has implemented the BSB Virtual Open Day which aims to adapt and provide a new way for parents and potential students to visit the BSB campus and meet key school staff: through virtual means. The BSB campus remains closed due to the current international (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]