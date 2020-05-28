Romania reports 197 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, more than 12,600 patients recover since the start of pandemic



Romania recorded 197 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 18,791 on Thursday, May 28, at 13:00, the authorities announced. Of them, 12,629 patients have recovered since the start of the pandemic. At the same time, the number of deaths increased from 1,219 on May 27 to (...)