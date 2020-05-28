Bolos: Romania has 85 billion euros of EU funds for 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework

Bolos: Romania has 85 billion euros of EU funds for 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework. The amount Romania is going to receive additionally from the budget of the European Union is 31 billion euros, so that, at present, we have from the European funds 85 billion euros, an amount that we will have to think through very well in the long run, said on Thursday,... The post Bolos: (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]