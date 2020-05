Allianz Pension Funds Reach 6.5% Holding in TeraPlast

Allianz Pension Funds Reach 6.5% Holding in TeraPlast. Construction materials producer TeraPlast Bistrita (TRP.RO) reported Thursday that Allianz SE, parent company of Allianz-Tiriac Pensii Private, has exceeded the 5% holding threshold following a private placement on May 26. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]