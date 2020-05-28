PM Orban: Beaches to open under observance of specific rules

PM Orban: Beaches to open under observance of specific rules. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the beaches will open, yet under observance of specific rules, and that by June 1 the Environment, Home Affairs and Health Ministries will have to issue a joint order on the necessary distancing rules. "Together with Mr. President, the government team and experts, we made the decision on the lockdown-easing measures that will be put into practice from June 1. One of the most important measures is scrapping the declaration for out of locality travel. This will allow people to travel out of locality without the fear of having to fill out the bona fide declaration. There are other measures as well which I am convinced the President has presented, such as opening terraces, the possibility of organizing outdoor shows and competitions. As you can see, we are practically lifting the restrictions where there's a low epidemiological risk and the risk of infecting the participants in various activities is relatively zero," Ludovic Orban said after visiting the Titu Technical Center - Dambovita County. Referring to the rules to observe on the beaches, the Premier said that sunbeds will have to be a certain distance apart and common spaces will require a strict organization. The Environment Ministry - through the beach managing entity The Romanian Waters Corporation, the Home Affairs Ministry - tasked with ensuring the implementation of the measures, and the Health Ministry will have to issue by June 1 a joint order on the health safety rules, Orban added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]