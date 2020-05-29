KFC, Pizza Hut franchise owner in Romania expects 44% lower revenues this year

KFC, Pizza Hut franchise owner in Romania expects 44% lower revenues this year. Sphera Franchise Group, which operates the KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut restaurant franchises in Romania, estimates its sales will decline by 44% this year compared to 2019, to RON 537 mln (EUR 111 mln). The group's operating profit will thus drop by 77.6%, to RON 34.3 mln (EUR 7.1 mln), (...)