Romanian Govt. to cover 45% of wages for employees returning to work. Romania's Government will cover 45% of the gross wages for employees who return to work from technical unemployment starting June 1. The facility will be available for three months, Profit.ro reported. The Government was expected to adopt this measure through an emergency ordinance in its